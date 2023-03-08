UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $304.28 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,988,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $304,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 238,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 661,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

TFC stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

