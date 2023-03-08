UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of T-Mobile US worth $361,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

