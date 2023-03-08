UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 80,922 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.80% of Travelers Companies worth $286,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.