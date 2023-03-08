UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 121,261 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Southern worth $249,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

