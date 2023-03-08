U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 27th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.03.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
