U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 27th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

