U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 616,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.