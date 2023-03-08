Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 120,900 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,900 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,957,228. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.39. 261,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

