Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 104,114 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,114 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.88. 997,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,723. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

