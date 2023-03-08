Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,914 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 138.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 558,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $364,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 431,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,420,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,356,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

