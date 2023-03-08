Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $95,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

GDX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,114,643. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

