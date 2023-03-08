Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 53,410 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,866,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,410 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $137,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 721,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,022. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

