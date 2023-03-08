Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $95,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 7,369,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,114,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

