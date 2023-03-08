Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 348,018 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $111,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,016 shares of company stock valued at $37,825,813 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.