Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 1,785,322 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $178,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $12,560,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 29,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,184. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.