Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.63% of DocuSign worth $175,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,741. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

