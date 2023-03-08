Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,638,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,979 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 700,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,081,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 228,988 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 745,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. 3,389,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,729,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.