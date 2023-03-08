Two Sigma Investments LP Has $240.41 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,598 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,814 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Adobe worth $240,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $347.80. 610,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,685. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

