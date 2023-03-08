Two Sigma Investments LP Has $145.86 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,239 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $145,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,094. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

