Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $156,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $628.49. 568,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

