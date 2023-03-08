Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,779,689 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,779,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,664. The stock has a market cap of $225.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

