Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 1,502,469 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of PDD worth $131,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD Company Profile

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.