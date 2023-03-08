Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $116,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. 2,441,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

