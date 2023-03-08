Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 453,020 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453,020 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Prologis worth $160,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 366,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

