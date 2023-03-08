Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 407,609 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $99,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.01. 197,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,902. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

