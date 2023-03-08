Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 37,200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $158,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.92. The company had a trading volume of 436,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,560. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

