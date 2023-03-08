Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 121,800 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.56% of CF Industries worth $106,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 780,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,743. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

