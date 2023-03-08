Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $115,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.77. The stock had a trading volume of 315,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

