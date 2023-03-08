Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $262.22 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,843,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 696,600 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,002. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

