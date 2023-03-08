Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $233.97 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Biogen worth $233,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.51. 162,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,705. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.75 and its 200 day moving average is $266.52. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

