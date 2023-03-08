Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $132.77 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1,007.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $132,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,535 ($18.46) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 759,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,495. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

