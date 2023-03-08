Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $122.72 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.84% of Coinbase Global worth $122,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,356 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,804 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. 8,020,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,448,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

