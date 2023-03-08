Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,179,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,800 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Altria Group worth $289,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

