Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,660,400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $217,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,632. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

