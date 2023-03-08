Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $149,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $297.30. 19,825,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

