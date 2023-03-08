Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.58% of Illumina worth $172,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.87. 200,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.