Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 447,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.40% of Cadence Design Systems worth $178,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,016 shares of company stock worth $37,825,813. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. 360,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

