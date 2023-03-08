Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 69,760 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,760 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,056. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

