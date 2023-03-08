Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Wolfspeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 692,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,626. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.