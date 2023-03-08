Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 106,385 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,385 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty Profile

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.33 on Wednesday, reaching $518.71. The company had a trading volume of 202,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

