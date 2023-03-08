Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $15.86 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,694. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

