Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $29.82 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 485,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,823,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,628,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 76,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 146,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 741,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 11,019,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

