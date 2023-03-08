Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $27.15 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,149,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.10% of PPG Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 229,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

