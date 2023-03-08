Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 108,072 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.69. 270,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,762. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.65.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

