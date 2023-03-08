Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 357,806 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5,379.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,806 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. 652,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,311. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

