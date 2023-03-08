Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 268.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,752 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after buying an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after buying an additional 1,239,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 4,494,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,315. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

