Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 121,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 699,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Tuya Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Tuya alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 180,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.