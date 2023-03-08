TSG Consumer Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

TSG Consumer Partners LP decreased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,550,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599,448 shares during the quarter. Duckhorn Portfolio makes up 34.7% of TSG Consumer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TSG Consumer Partners LP owned about 0.60% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $989,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $8,432,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 365,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.09 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

