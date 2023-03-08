Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE TNP opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 316,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

