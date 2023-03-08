Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.