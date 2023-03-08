Trust Asset Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $361.28 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.